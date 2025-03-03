2,236 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,236 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush set a $302.80 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.77.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,996 shares of company stock valued at $153,721,387. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $293.33 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $943.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

