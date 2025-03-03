2,282 Shares in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $59.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

