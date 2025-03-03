22,974 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Silphium Asset Management Ltd

Silphium Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 171,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $5,180,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE BAC opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $354.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.