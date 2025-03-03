237,975 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Purchased by Kelly Financial Group LLC

Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 237,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 403,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 53,804 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $54.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.