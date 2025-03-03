2,500 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by Kelly Financial Group LLC

Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,882,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,960,000 after buying an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after buying an additional 652,780 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after buying an additional 109,100 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $86.47 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.