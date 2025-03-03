27,304 Shares in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 6,311.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 816,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,841,000 after acquiring an additional 803,730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Reliance by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,402,000 after purchasing an additional 252,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,546,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 296,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,616,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,677,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.17.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $297.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.98 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.18 and a 200-day moving average of $289.87.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.