2,780 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Purchased by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $971,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $11.24 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.