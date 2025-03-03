2,887 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Kelly Financial Group LLC

Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 7.0 %

BATS EFG opened at $102.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.