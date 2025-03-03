311,989 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 311,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NIO by 580.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 392,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 334,723 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in NIO by 1,652,962.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 132,237 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 5,388.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 5,296,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie cut NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

