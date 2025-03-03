41,958 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 41,958 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,528,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,247,475,000 after buying an additional 485,731 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,888,000 after buying an additional 232,539 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.3 %

RIO opened at $60.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

