45,702 Shares in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 45,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Remitly Global by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on RELY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.
Remitly Global Stock Performance
Shares of RELY stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.32 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.
Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $337,450.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,387,845 shares in the company, valued at $101,534,733.30. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $1,009,289. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Remitly Global Profile
Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
