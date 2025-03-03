45,790 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.4 %

JBHT stock opened at $161.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $208.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.85.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,904. This represents a 17.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $1,100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,976.08. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $1,898,942 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.