46,473 Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Bought by Unified Investment Management

Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 2.6% of Unified Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

