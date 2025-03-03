47,257 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 47,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $48,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,782,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,966,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in BlackRock by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $914.00 to $971.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,120.67.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $979.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,003.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $982.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total transaction of $37,851,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,777,432. The trade was a 84.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total value of $56,485,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,845,393.48. This represents a 56.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,190 shares of company stock worth $115,163,141 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

