473 Shares in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Purchased by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 154,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $78.08 on Monday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $874.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.73.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

