4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (FDMT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5,291.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.