4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FDMT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. 142,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,260. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $206.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.81. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Decheng Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

