5,406 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $5,447,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $8,791,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $82.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $84.15.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
