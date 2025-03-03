6,216 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Acquired by Gentry Private Wealth LLC

Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

