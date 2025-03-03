65,600 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Coty by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COTY. TD Cowen cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

