9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Up 97.6% in February

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

9F Price Performance

Shares of JFU traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.55. 330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,177. 9F has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 9F in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

