AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 559,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 643% from the previous session’s volume of 75,393 shares.The stock last traded at $38.95 and had previously closed at $39.06.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98.

Institutional Trading of AB Conservative Buffer ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

