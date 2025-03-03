Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.58 and last traded at $97.56, with a volume of 2014924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.78.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,800. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

