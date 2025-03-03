Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACU traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. Acme United has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $50.00.

Institutional Trading of Acme United

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Acme United in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Acme United during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acme United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

