ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Decreases Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lowered its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,475,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,342 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises approximately 2.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $98,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,797,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,062,000 after buying an additional 131,875 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,636,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Liberty Global by 296.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 34.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $7.19. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion.

In other Liberty Global news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $737,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,019.82. This represents a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Liberty Global



Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

