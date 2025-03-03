ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $10.42 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $102.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.41.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius Research raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 929,407 shares of company stock worth $113,411,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

