ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $596,000 Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth B. Davis sold 8,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $145,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,313.44. The trade was a 7.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,660 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRK

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.