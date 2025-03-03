ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Increases Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,006,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,636 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public makes up about 4.0% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $186,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 627.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

