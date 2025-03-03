ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Purchases 619,318 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,318 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries accounts for 4.4% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $205,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the third quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO stock opened at $99.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.