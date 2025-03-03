ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 13,515 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,476 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the period. Southern Missouri Bancorp makes up about 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMBC. Creative Planning grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.99. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other news, Director Douglas Bagby sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $413,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,680. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

