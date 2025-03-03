ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Trims Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,534 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $66.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.69%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

