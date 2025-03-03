Adam Singolda Purchases 60,229 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Singolda acquired 60,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,822.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,462,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,339,204.96. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of TBLA opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $804.44 million, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBLA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley cut Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBLA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Taboola.com by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taboola.com by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 594,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 50,256 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Taboola.com by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 814,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 84,382 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Taboola.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 367,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.