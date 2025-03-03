Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACET

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 794,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 90,554 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $0.90 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.