Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $0.90 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
