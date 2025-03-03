Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $858,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $99.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.