Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAV shares. CIBC upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

TSE AAV opened at C$10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.27 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$27,300.00. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

