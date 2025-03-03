Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Update

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aeries Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AERT stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. Aeries Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.69.

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter. Aeries Technology had a negative return on equity of 2,170.47% and a net margin of 23.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aeries Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeries Technology stock. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aeries Technology, Inc ( NASDAQ:AERT Free Report ) by 444.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,484,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211,945 shares during the quarter. Aeries Technology comprises 0.9% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned 3.34% of Aeries Technology worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

