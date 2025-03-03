AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AGRI stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $22.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.05% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

