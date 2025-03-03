Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.08 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.08 ($0.09). Approximately 8,752,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,312,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.60 ($0.10).

ANIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) price target (down from GBX 17 ($0.21)) on shares of Agronomics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.22) target price on shares of Agronomics in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Agronomics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.28 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, insider James (Jim) Mellon bought 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($65,548.97). Corporate insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics is an AIM-listed investment company centered on the nascent fields of cellular agriculture, precision fermentation and synthetic biology. The Company invests in technologies that offer new ways of producing food and materials with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability, as well as addressing human health, animal welfare and environmental damage.

