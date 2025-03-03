Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Quarry LP grew its position in Alarm.com by 291.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Alarm.com by 52.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Insider Activity

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,238,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,682 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,858.76. This trade represents a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,181,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,955.20. This represents a 35.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $58.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.