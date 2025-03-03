Alesco Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,140 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,715.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,955 shares during the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,906,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,174,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,324,000 after purchasing an additional 616,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17,864.2% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 601,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,373,000 after purchasing an additional 598,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.