Alesco Advisors LLC Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.46 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.4033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

