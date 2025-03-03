Alesco Advisors LLC Purchases 10,175 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $51.10 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.



The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

