Alesco Advisors LLC Purchases 601 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.43.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $175.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.00 and a 200-day moving average of $223.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

