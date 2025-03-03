Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

ALGM stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

