Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,394,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 150.7% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $172.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.17 and a 200-day moving average of $177.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $208.70.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,914,995.28. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,942 shares of company stock worth $24,824,539. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

