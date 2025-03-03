Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 38.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cloudflare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,384.80. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,131,082.08. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 638,046 shares of company stock worth $81,243,344. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Citigroup raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.28.

Cloudflare Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $145.48 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.60. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of -661.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

