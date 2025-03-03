Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Nordson by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 3.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Nordson by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NDSN

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $210.29 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $196.83 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.08.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.