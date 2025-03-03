Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 20,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Roblox by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Roblox by 33,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $9,923,309.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,260,537.62. This represents a 51.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 44,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,693,728.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 573,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,401,692.66. This trade represents a 7.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,135,553 shares of company stock worth $70,529,657. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Roblox Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $63.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

