Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,384 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Associated Banc by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,230,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,282,000 after acquiring an additional 261,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,219,000 after purchasing an additional 79,658 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,036,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 305,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,034,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,102,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:ASB opened at $24.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.46%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

