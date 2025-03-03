Amalgamated Bank Sells 626 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $51.87 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Blixt purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

